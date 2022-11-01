It’s a lot harder to win a championship than it is to sink a ship in college football.

Just look at Auburn, a program stuck just under the contender threshold for eight years under former head coach Guz Malzahn before firing him in hopes that his successor would lead the Tigers out from the shadows of mediocrity.

Only that’s not what happened. In fact, the new hire — Bryan Harsin — who was brought in against the pleas of Auburn’s boosters and board of trustees, went just 9-12 in not even two seasons before being fired Monday.

Losses are tough, and when Penn State goes a combined 11-11 over 2020 and 2021, only to fall to both Ohio State and Michigan in 2022, it’s easy for fans to become sick of what they believe to be mediocrity, calling for Franklin to receive the Malzahn treatment.

But firing a head coach isn’t always the answer, at least in most circumstances.

Malzahn led the Tigers to a BCS National Championship appearance his first year on the job, never suffered a losing season and brought in talented recruiting classes every year of his tenure.

The arguments that Malzahn should’ve been fired for failing to develop top-rated quarterback recruits and going 2-5 in bowl games are valid ones, but letting him go without a better option in place is the greater issue.

While Franklin hasn’t made the College Football Playoff, he’s brought home a Big Ten Championship, made three New Year's Six bowl games and has recruited about as well as Penn State has in a while.

The Nittany Lions have been good, sometimes great, but never elite under Franklin, but that doesn’t mean he should be let go, especially with an expanded College Football Playoff on the horizon.

It’s easy to see success stories such as Kirby Smart at Georgia, Josh Heupel at Tennessee and even Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and envision a similar outcome for Penn State if Franklin were fired.

But it’s even easier to look at all of the examples of failed coaching hires who have turned great programs, such as Auburn and Nebraska, into disasters.

Bo Pelini never won less than nine games in a season in his seven-year tenure with the Cornhuskers. In the past five years, Nebraska’s scraped together a five-win season just once.

It’s looking like a similar downfall at Auburn, a program that lost 31 players to the transfer portal over the Harsin era and currently stands as 247Sports’ No. 55-ranked 2023 recruiting class.

As Franklin has stated time and time again, he wants Penn State to be elite, but that’s especially hard to do in the age of a four-team College Football Playoff.

Some have problems with Franklin’s 10-year contract extension he signed last December, and others have called for his firing just one year into it.

While Franklin may not succeed all 10 years of his deal, the bottom line is that Penn State has to give him a chance in a 12-team playoff format, especially if the planned expansion is moved from 2026 to 2024.

The best may be yet to come for the Nittany Lions, who’ve recruited well over the past two seasons and have seen flashes from a number of freshmen, from Drew Allar to Abdul Carter, this season.

What is known is that Penn State is not a shipwreck and really hasn’t ever been under Franklin. His one losing season in 2020 likely would’ve panned out much differently if the schedule included out-of-conference teams and if Micah Parsons and Journey Brown had been a part of it.

Great programs come and go, and have. If Penn State can stick around competitively, things should fall into place eventually.

