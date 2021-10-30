Penn State started off both halves strong, but it was ultimately unable to snap its losing streak.

The Nittany Lions fell 33-24 to Ohio State, dropping their record to 5-3.

Penn State scored the game’s first points when Sean Clifford found Theo Johnson in the endzone on a five-yard pass with just over six minutes left in the first quarter, capping a 13-play drive, covering 89 yards.

But the Buckeyes scored 17 straight points to take the lead, which started with a 35-yard field goal from Noah Ruggles, cutting the Nittany Lions’ lead to four at the end of the first frame.

C.J. Stroud delivered a 38-yard strike to Chris Olave, giving the Buckeyes the lead with under four minutes remaining in the half, which was followed by defensive tackle Jerron Cage returning a fumble recovery for 57 yards, setting the halftime score at 17-10.

The Nittany Lions opened the scoring once again when Jahan Dotson took a direct snap into the endzone on a two-yard run, evening the score at 17.

A huge goal line stand from the blue and white defense resulted in a 23-yard field goal, giving the Buckeyes a 20-17 lead.

TreVeyon Henderson increased Ohio State’s lead to 10 points by breaking off a 68-yard run and scoring on two plays later at the goal line with three-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter.

Penn State responded on the ensuing drive when Keyvone Lee capped an 11-play drive that covered 75 yards with a run from the one-yard line, cutting the deficit to three heading into the final 15 minutes.

Ohio State tacked on two field goals in the fourth quarter, setting the final score.

Healthy Sean Clifford contributes to improved offense

Penn State’s offense looked lightyears ahead of where it was last week against Illinois.

With a seemingly-healthier Sean Clifford, Mike Yurcich’s unit put up better numbers against Ohio State, surpassing its receiving yard total last week in the first half against the Buckeyes and going three-for-three on red zone attempts.

Clifford threw for 190 yards in the opening 30 minutes while also ripping off a 10-yard run, finishing the game with 361 passing yards, attacking a younger Ohio State secondary.

The receiving core reaped the benefits of Clifford’s performance, as Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington finished with 127 and 108 yards in the air, respectively.

However, the Nittany Lions failed to establish a consistent attack on the ground, finishing with 33 rushing yards.

Defense contains dynamic Ohio State offense

With a plethora of offensive weapons to contain on the Ohio State offense, Penn State’s defense initially rose to the challenge.

The Buckeyes were limited to 19 rushing yards in the first half and leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson, who came into the game averaging 8.8 yards per carry, was held to ??? throughout Saturday’s contest.

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave turned in 82 and 44 receiving yards, respectively, as the blue and white’s secondary kept two of the Big Ten’s top-five receivers in check.

Additionally, defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group forced four field goal attempts inside of 40 yards.

Penn State recovers from historic 9-overtime loss at home

James Franklin’s team needed to make a statement inside Ohio Stadium following an embarrassing 20-18 nine-overtime loss to Illinois.

The Nittany Lions gave up 357 rushing yards against the Illini, a statistic that may have frightened Penn State fans heading into a showdown with the No. 5 team in the country.

Furthermore, Clifford’s health seemed to hinder the offense’s production as it turned in just 10 points in regulation despite an artillery of weapons in the game.

Both sides of the ball for the blue and white saw improvements against a far-more talented opponent in Ohio State.

Despite dropping its third contest in a row, the Nittany Lions looked more prepared this week as compared to last week, resulting in a close final score against the Buckeyes.