Following its idle week, Penn State looked to take advantage of a weak Big Ten opponent on Saturday as it welcomed 2-5 Illinois to Beaver Stadium.

Fans also received news prior to kickoff that quarterback Sean Clifford would be starting after he left the Iowa game with an injury two weeks ago.

But Nittany Lions came out of the gate slow, taking just a three point lead into the half while both the offense and defense had their respective struggles.

The poor offensive and defensive efforts continued for James Franklin’s team as it was unable to come away with the win, losing 20-18 in a nine-overtime thriller.

Here were the major storylines.

Run-game struggles continue

Heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Illini, Penn State wanted to protect Sean Clifford as much as possible.

That meant finally getting the running game established would be a critical element of the Nittany Lions offense, especially with rain involved as well.

But once again, Mike Yurcich’s offense struggled to run the football and rushed for just 62 yards compared to Illinois’ 357.

With Clifford not at his best and the offensive line struggling at times as well, the team really could have used meaningful contributions from its backfield but it once again came up small when it matters most.

Missing presence on defensive interior

Penn State sorely missed senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher on Saturday afternoon.

Mustipher went down with a lower-body injury against Iowa that has him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

That left rotational players like Coziah Izzard and D’Von Ellies to fill the void against an Illinois team that has a solid rushing attack.

The Illini were able to exploit that inexperience as they churned out plenty of yards after contact and were able to penetrate that Nittany Lion front.

Chase Brown and Joshua McCray combined for 349 total yards on the ground which is not a recipe for success for this defense.

Sean Clifford’s return

Prior to kickoff, Penn State fans in attendance cheered loudly when they saw redshirt Sean Clifford pop up on the video board.

The third-year starter was tasked with getting past a struggling team that was shutout in its last outing but the issues for Clifford and the offense were clear early on.

The protection from the offensive line was inconsistent and the running game struggled once again but Clifford did not look right from the jump.

Missed throws and holding the ball for too long cost the Cincinnati native and resulted in a consistently stagnant attack all afternoon.

He couldn’t get it going in overtime either, failing to score a single touchdown in the extra frames.