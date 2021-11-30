You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football loses commitment from Harvard transfer offensive lineman Spencer Rolland

Penn State Football vs. Rutgers Arrival

Head Coach James Franklin walks during the Penn State football team's arrival to Beaver Stadium ahead of its game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Rutgers 28-0.

 Nick Stonesifer

Penn State lost a commitment from a transfer offensive lineman on Tuesday.

Spencer Rolland announced he is re-entering the transfer portal in search of a school to use his remaining two years of eligibility.

The offensive lineman announced his commitment to Penn State in July and was set to join the team in January 2022.

Rolland spent his previous years at Harvard alongside current Penn State offensive lineman Eric Wilson, earning a 2020 preseason All-Ivy League nod.

