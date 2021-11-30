Penn State football loses commitment from Harvard transfer offensive lineman Spencer Rolland

Penn State lost a commitment from a transfer offensive lineman on Tuesday.

Spencer Rolland announced he is re-entering the transfer portal in search of a school to use his remaining two years of eligibility.

I have decommitted from Penn State and have re-entered my name into the transfer portal as an OT to complete my last two years of eligibility. https://t.co/6Ac6G66nNb — Spencer Rolland (@spencerolland13) November 30, 2021

The offensive lineman announced his commitment to Penn State in July and was set to join the team in January 2022.

Rolland spent his previous years at Harvard alongside current Penn State offensive lineman Eric Wilson, earning a 2020 preseason All-Ivy League nod.

