Penn State lost a member of its 2022 recruiting class Thursday.
Four-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry announced his decommittment from the Nittany Lions on Twitter and said the decision will stand “until further notice.”
I will be de-committing from penn state until further notice @RivalsFriedman @Rivalsfbcamps @Evolve2tenths @coachcsanders @210ths @2_10thsRob @CoachWhiteFB @The__Hunt— Tyreese Fearbry (@FearbryTyreese) July 29, 2021
The 2022 class has a crowded defensive line group with four other commitments outside of Fearbry.
The edge rusher originally picked Penn State over Pittsburgh, Auburn and Kentucky, among others.
