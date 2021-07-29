Penn State lost a member of its 2022 recruiting class Thursday.

Four-star defensive end Tyreese Fearbry announced his decommittment from the Nittany Lions on Twitter and said the decision will stand “until further notice.”

The 2022 class has a crowded defensive line group with four other commitments outside of Fearbry.

The edge rusher originally picked Penn State over Pittsburgh, Auburn and Kentucky, among others.

