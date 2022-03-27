Penn State suffered a decommittment from its 2023 recruiting class Sunday morning.

Four-star edge rusher Neeo Avery announced his decision to reopen his recruitment on Twitter.

Ranked as the No. 256-overall recruit of the 2023 class, according to 247Sports, Avery had been the Nittany Lions’ No. 3-highest ranked recruit of the cycle.

Originally committed on Dec. 31, Avery attended Penn State’s Junior Day just weeks later.

He holds offers from Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland, and Avery has heard from a plethora of teams since his announcement.

