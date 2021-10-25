Penn State football vs. Villanova, James Franklin

Head Coach James Franklin looks on after Penn State football’s win against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wildcats 38-17.

 Lily LaRegina

In July, Penn State made history by earning its first commitment from a Louisiana prospect since Michael Mauti in 2008.

On Monday, 3-star defensive back Jordan Allen, a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, announced his decommitment from the Nittany Lion program.

Allen’s announcement comes four days after taking an official visit to Ole Miss and three days after the blue and white’s most recent loss to Illinois.

Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder reported Allen made his decision prior to Penn State's kickoff against Illinois.

