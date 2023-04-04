With the conclusion of the 2022 season, James Franklin and Penn State have turned their attention to the next season, bringing up the expectations.

“That’s what everybody does in the offseason,” Franklin said. “I get it. We finished the season well. We got a ton of talented players coming back. We still have some question marks. But that's what the offseason is about. Those types of conversations.”

Ever since James Franklin came to Penn State in 2014, he’s branded the 1-0 mentality. It’s in the gameroom, it’s plastered in the weightroom and Franklin and players have brought it up numerous times in press conferences.

The 1-0 mentality is winning every game, every rep, and everything you do, which would mean all the Penn State players should be looking toward West Virginia, but that hasn’t been the case.

According to a tweet by PFF, Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu said he wants a Big Ten Championship and then after that a national championship.

Olu Fashanu wants more than just the Rose Bowl🏆@PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/3BQOY8Ya8k — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 2, 2023

Fashanu’s statement caught a lot of traction, gaining over 1,800 likes and 110 retweets from players and coaches.

Then, during their respective media availabilities on Tuesday, Penn State sophomore running back Nick Singleton said his goal was to bring home the Big Ten Championship and junior safety Jaylen Reed also had a big overarching goal.

“I want to win a National Championship,” Reed said. “There’s nothing about me. If the team does what it’s supposed to do, then my personal goals are going to take care of themselves.”

Since Franklin took over, looking forward has been off-brand for Penn State, and it wasn’t the case before last season. Obviously, the goal for every football team is to win a national championship, but that wasn’t as vocal in the past as it has been this spring.

Penn State finished the 2021 season 7-6 with the final game of the season being a loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

After the 2022 season, Penn State wasn’t licking its wounds. The Nittany Lions lost just two games all season and both of them were to College Football Playoff teams. Penn State capped the campaign off by dominating in the Rose Bowl, upsetting Utah 35-21.

Numerous players said the next step would be to win a national championship after the Rose Bowl. However, this mindset isn’t what Franklin wants.

“I love that,” Franklin said. “That’s great, but I’m going to leave here and tell them to focus on West Virginia.”

Franklin said the team can have personal goals down the road, but in comparison to what Penn State needs to do to get there, those end goals should be brought up very little.

“Are you willing to do what it takes to get there?” Franklin said. “We spend very little time talking about results and goals.”

A national championship and a College Football Playoff appearance are two of the things that Franklin lacks when looking at his time at Penn State.

After winning the Rose Bowl and finishing the season 11-2, some of the players are looking to take that next step, but to get there, Franklin still wants to conquer one thing at a time or to have his branded 1-0 mentality.

“I get it, but we're just trying to get better today,” Franklin said. “I thought we had a good practice today. We got to be ready to play well against West Virginia and see where it takes us.”

