Penn State football looking to transfer portal to round out 2022 recruiting class, fill holes left by stars

Penn State signed the vast majority of its talented 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, which now ranks second in the Big Ten and sixth in the nation.

The class featured many key prospects at multiple positions of need on both the offensive on defensive sides of the ball.

While James Franklin was able to restock and replenish at a number of spots, there’s still work to be done, specifically in the transfer portal as well as the second signing period.

Last year, the Nittany Lions were able to effectively use the portal and sign key players like Arnold Ebiketie, who finished the year as the team’s sack leader and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

With many of Penn State’s most talented players leaving for the NFL next year, they’ll have to make similar splashes this year if the roster plans to contend in the Big Ten East for the first time in a few seasons.

And according to Franklin, there are a few positions the staff has in mind to add to the current roster.

“I think we have a need on the offensive line, I think we would be interested in a wide receiver,” Franklin said. “Then if you talk about the defensive side of the ball, a defensive end and possibly a defensive tackle based on some things that could happen on our roster. Then obviously, we're losing some big-time linebackers.”

Some of those areas of need are based on who is and who could be leaving, as Franklin alluded to with his defensive tackle and linebacker comments.

Senior linebacker Ellis Brooks played some of his best football this season, potentially opening the door for him to head to the NFL rather than use his extra year of eligibility. Meanwhile, junior Brandon Smith has been near the top of draft boards for a while now thanks to his elite athleticism.

Franklin’s comments were also likely directed toward the decision that senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher will have to make as his mid-season injury in 2021 opens the window for him to come back for one final season.

If Penn State is required to replace a guy like Mustipher, it would be wise to do so through the portal, as Mustipher’s and Adisa Isaac’s injuries proved just how important a deep and experienced defensive line can be.

With defensive tackle or any other position Franklin and his staff target, they’ll ensure the player fits what the Nittany Lions are trying to accomplish and the research has been done beforehand.

“One of the things we want to make sure that we're doing a good job of, specifically in the transfer portal, is that we do our homework, that we talked to the previous school, that we talked to the high school coaches,” Franklin said. “All the same process that we would do with recruiting kids out of high school.“

While it’s likely that there are a flurry of players who come into Happy Valley via the transfer portal this offseason, this coaching staff emphasized that they’re not here to simply provide depth.

They’re here to make a difference right away by making an immediate impact that positively affects the play on the field.

Franklin was sure to say that a wide receiver would be an ideal position to bring in from the portal, but wideouts coach Taylor Stubblefield said they need to find the right fits, someone to come in and be a relevant part of the offense from the jump.

“In terms of the transfer portal, we're not looking for somebody just to add depth,” Stubblefield said. “We're going to look for somebody who can be dynamic, and we want somebody who has shown production. You want somebody who ideally is leaving on good terms, and you're just trying to find somebody who's going to also be the best fit.

“I feel like I [have] a pretty good room, and I think we’ve done a decent job over the last few years of getting guys in here who have the mindset we are looking for.”

Part of that dynamic nature they’re looking for is someone who comes in with a diverse skill set that will make the transition to Big Ten football with ease.

“We're looking for somebody who can do it all,” Stubblefield said. “Seriously, if you look at the National Football League, the best players are the ones that can play outside, inside, No. 3, No. 1, singled up. I mean, they can do it all and that's what we're looking for.”

While Penn State has gotten the offseason off on the right track with its impressive high school recruiting class, the program has made it quite evident that it’s not done just yet.

Another area of need that became evident quickly this season was the offensive line, a unit which struggled despite some optimism for the group heading into the season.

Andy Frank, director of player personnel for the Nittany Lions, said it’s a position that Penn State will probably look to recruit every year.

Like the defensive line, it’s always a luxury to have a plethora of steady big guys up front and building the trenches with experience can’t be a bad thing.

“Positions where you're playing lots of guys, you're probably going to have a need in the transfer portal every year,” Frank said.

“Moving forward from a roster management standpoint, I think we do this press conference every year, and I won't be surprised if O-Line is one of those positions that we're saying just about every year that we're interested in finding somebody in the transfer portal.”

