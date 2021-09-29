Penn State accomplished the mission it sets its eyes on every week on Saturday, going 1-0 with a 38-17 victory against Villanova.

While the team remained unbeaten and made some explosive plays in the process, there was still something left to be desired within the Nittany Lion locker room.

Following the game, multiple players and James Franklin acknowledged their week of practices had not been as strong as Penn State is accustomed to, as it sets a standard of excellence each day.

The Nittany Lions were able to earn a victory and move to 4-0, but they know this week has to be better.

They’ll face an Indiana team who has struggled to get the ball rolling in 2021 after one of the best seasons in program history last year led by coach Tom Allen.

However, what better opportunity is there for the Hoosiers to turn things around than with a statement win in a Beaver Stadium night game?

That’s why Penn State needs to be performing not just on Saturday but all week long starting at practice and in meetings.

The first person who will tell you that is defensive tackle and captain PJ Mustipher, who concurred with Franklin that last week simply wasn’t good enough.

“We want to have a better week than we did last week,” Mustipher said Tuesday. “It wasn't terrible, but we have standards in our program that we have to uphold every day. We didn't feel like we did that last week. So it was a learning opportunity, and it was really good for us. It's early in the season, and we're still learning some things, so using that as a lesson for the rest of the season is great.”

The big week of practice started on Sunday before Monday’s usual off day.

That Sunday at the Lasch Building was a critical day for the Nittany Lions to rinse themselves of whatever went wrong during Villanova week and start a new slate for Indiana.

Franklin said while the team has a long week ahead, the group got off to a good start.

“​​I thought Sunday we had good meetings and practice. I thought that was a real positive for us,” Franklin said Tuesday. “[Monday] was our off day. Obviously [Tuesday] will be really important. I’ll have a better idea of where we're at after [Tuesday’s] practice.”

The eighth-year head coach continued to emphasize precision and focus for Penn State from here moving forward.

One rep, snap or play could change the outcome of the game on Saturday, and the Nittany Lions won’t be able to get away with preparing like they did for their FCS opponent last weekend.

“Everybody understands that each one of these days, each one of these meeting sessions or each one of these practice sessions are like gold,” Franklin said. “We need to take advantage of them because it could be that rep, it could be that play, that is the difference in the game.

“I just want to see the attention to detail and I want to see a focus, and I want to see us take another step in the right direction.”

That’s going to have to start with leaders like the senior Mustipher.

Like his head coach, the Owings Mills, Maryland, native feels the focus this week will lead them to success during their 60 minutes with the Hoosiers on Saturday, and each and every player, staff member and even manager needs to be on point.

“I want to be a leader on the practice field, and I want to be a leader in the game,” Mustipher said. “Whatever that may look like, whether it's me making plays, whether it's me just doing my job or it's me telling the guys, ‘Let's go. This is our opportunity’ [...] I want to be a leader every day.”

