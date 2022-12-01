Coach Stacy Collins runs drills at football practice

Penn State football special teams coordinator Stacy Collins observes drills at the practice at Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State lost another player to the transfer portal for the second straight day.

Nittany Lion redshirt-sophomore long snapper Michael Wright announced he has entered the transfer portal.

In two seasons in State College, Wright saw no action but posted the team’s highest cumulative GPA, earning an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

