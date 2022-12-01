Penn State lost another player to the transfer portal for the second straight day.

Nittany Lion redshirt-sophomore long snapper Michael Wright announced he has entered the transfer portal.

I am officially entering the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer Long Snapper with 3 years eligibility pic.twitter.com/l905Rx2iJ9 — Michael Wright (@mikewright_11) December 1, 2022

In two seasons in State College, Wright saw no action but posted the team’s highest cumulative GPA, earning an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

