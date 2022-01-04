Ball State football game

Penn State kicker Rafael Checa (90) and long snapper Chris Toll (91) congratulate kicker Jordan Stout (98) after his successful completion of an extra point kick following a Penn State touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Ball State 44-13.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Penn State received another commitment from a fifth-year senior for next season.

Redshirt senior Chris Stoll announced his intention to use his extra year of eligibility to return to the program next season.

Stoll has been a fixture on special teams for the last three seasons as a long snapper, appearing in 34 games over five years with the Nittany Lions.

A former walk-on, the Westerville, Ohio, native earned a scholarship during preseason camp of his redshirt-junior season in 2020.

