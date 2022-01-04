Penn State received another commitment from a fifth-year senior for next season.

Redshirt senior Chris Stoll announced his intention to use his extra year of eligibility to return to the program next season.

Excited for what’s to come! Can’t wait to be back! pic.twitter.com/Jffql6wQod — Chris Stoll (@ChrisStoll18) January 4, 2022

Stoll has been a fixture on special teams for the last three seasons as a long snapper, appearing in 34 games over five years with the Nittany Lions.

A former walk-on, the Westerville, Ohio, native earned a scholarship during preseason camp of his redshirt-junior season in 2020.

