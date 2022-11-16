Postseason all-star game acceptance is beginning, and a Penn State player has already cemented his name among the participants for one.

Long snapper Chris Stoll, who on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award — annually given to the nation’s top long snapper — has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Hula Bowl.

Stoll has been the Nittany Lions’ full-time long snapper since his redshirt-sophomore year in 2019 and hasn't missed a single game since earning the role.

This year’s Hula Bowl will be hosted at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Jan. 14.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE