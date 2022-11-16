Entrance vs CMU 9/24/22

Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (86), Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23), Penn State linebacker Tyler Elsdon (43) and Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll (91) come onto the field prior to Penn State footballs game against Central Michigan on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14.

 Caleb Craig

Postseason all-star game acceptance is beginning, and a Penn State player has already cemented his name among the participants for one.

Long snapper Chris Stoll, who on Monday was named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award — annually given to the nation’s top long snapper — has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Hula Bowl.

Stoll has been the Nittany Lions’ full-time long snapper since his redshirt-sophomore year in 2019 and hasn't missed a single game since earning the role.

This year’s Hula Bowl will be hosted at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Jan. 14.

