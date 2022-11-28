PSU Football vs. Auburn, Stoll

Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll (91) warms up before the start of the Penn State vs. Auburn game on Saturday, Sept 17, 2022 in Auburn Al. The Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 41-12.

 Chloe Trieff

It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor.

Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper.

A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior to this season, his sixth with the Penn State program.

