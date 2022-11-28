It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor.

Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper.

All of us at The Patrick Mannelly Award are proud to present the three finalists for this year’s award highlighting the top FBS Long Snapper! ——For more information, please go to The https://t.co/NMujuHUSZB pic.twitter.com/2Z8ZLq08pS — The Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award (@MannellyAward) November 29, 2022

A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior to this season, his sixth with the Penn State program.

