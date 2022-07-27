Penn State offensive lineman Eric Wilson is heading out west to play in the pros.

Wilson signed a contract to play for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the team's first training camp practice Wednesday, per the team's website.

The Minnesota native, who originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent, played for the Nittany Lions for one season, starting in 12 games at guard for them in 2021.

Prior to Happy Valley, Wilson played in 22 games at Harvard where he played from 2017-2020.

Wilson will now look to help a Seahawks team that finished last in the NFC West last season.

