Jonathan Sutherland didn’t hear his name called during the NFL Draft, but he was signed as an undrafted free agent after the draft ended on Saturday.

Sutherland is heading across the country to Seattle to join the Seahawks roster ahead of training camp.

Sutherland originally joined Penn State as a safety, but transitioned to a full-time linebacker leading up to his final season with the Nittany Lions. Whether he remains a linebacker with the Seahawks has yet to be seen, but he’d be an undersized linebacker by NFL standards.

At Penn State, Sutherland appeared in 58 games and was also a leading factor on special teams. Sutherland was a four-time captain for the Nittany Lions as well.

