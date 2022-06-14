Penn State's linebacker room just got thinner.

Hybrid safety/linebacker Frederik Lesieur announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

I have entered the transfer portal, if any coaches want to talk with me feel free to contact me on twitter. — Frederik B. Lesieur (@nolimitfredie) June 14, 2022

A native of Montreal, Canada, Lesieur walked on to the Nittany Lions prior to last season.

In his lone campaign with Penn State, Lesieur did not see the field.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE