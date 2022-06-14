Blue-White game, Frederik Lesieur

Safety Frederik Lesieur (38) runs with the ball during Penn State football’s spring scrimmage Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Ariana Krammes

Penn State's linebacker room just got thinner.

Hybrid safety/linebacker Frederik Lesieur announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

A native of Montreal, Canada, Lesieur walked on to the Nittany Lions prior to last season.

In his lone campaign with Penn State, Lesieur did not see the field.

