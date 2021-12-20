You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Penn State football linebacker Ellis Brooks opts out of Outback Bowl, enters 2022 NFL Draft

Penn State football vs. Michigan, Brooks (13)

Linebacker Ellis Brooks (13) celebrates a tackle during Penn State football's Helmet Stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Lily LaRegina

Another Penn State linebacker has opted out of the 2022 Outback Bowl in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Ellis Brooks joins Brandon Smith as the two defensive Nittany Lions to opt out thus far.

Brooks has started for the blue and white over the last two seasons, leading the team in tackles in each season.

This year, Brooks set a new career high with 100 tackles over 2021.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ellis Brooks (@emb_13)

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters