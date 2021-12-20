Penn State football linebacker Ellis Brooks opts out of Outback Bowl, enters 2022 NFL Draft

Another Penn State linebacker has opted out of the 2022 Outback Bowl in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Ellis Brooks joins Brandon Smith as the two defensive Nittany Lions to opt out thus far.

Dreams to Reality🙇🏾‍♂️ Love you Happy Valley, I’m forever in your debt!!💙🤍#WeAre pic.twitter.com/UYbIo8kngv — Ellis Brooks (@ellis_brooks13) December 20, 2021

Brooks has started for the blue and white over the last two seasons, leading the team in tackles in each season.

This year, Brooks set a new career high with 100 tackles over 2021.

