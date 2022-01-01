You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Penn State football linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Outback Bowl 2022, Luketa (40) celebration

Linebacker and defensive end Jesse Luketa (40) celebrates a tackle during Penn State football’s matchup against Arkansas in the 35th Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. The Razorbacks defeated the Nittany Lions 24-10.

 Lily LaRegina

Another Nittany Lion has declared for the NFL Draft but not before putting on one final performance for Penn State in the 2022 Outback Bowl.

Hybrid defender Jesse Luketa announced his decision to forego a final year of collegiate eligibility and declare for the draft on Twitter, following his team’s 24-10 loss to Arkansas.

After three seasons as a linebacker, Luketa transitioned to playing both defensive end and linebacker this past offseason and excelled in 2021, whether he was playing closer or farther from the line of scrimmage.

In 2021, Luketa tallied career highs with 34 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

