Penn State football linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Another Nittany Lion has declared for the NFL Draft but not before putting on one final performance for Penn State in the 2022 Outback Bowl.

Hybrid defender Jesse Luketa announced his decision to forego a final year of collegiate eligibility and declare for the draft on Twitter, following his team’s 24-10 loss to Arkansas.

Humblest beginnings, to achieving what they told me was too far unattainable.. Be Uncommon! pic.twitter.com/kK1GHfcPcN — Jesse Luketa 🇨🇦🇨🇩 (@OttawasVeryOwn) January 1, 2022

After three seasons as a linebacker, Luketa transitioned to playing both defensive end and linebacker this past offseason and excelled in 2021, whether he was playing closer or farther from the line of scrimmage.

In 2021, Luketa tallied career highs with 34 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

