The first 2022 NFL Combine participant from Penn State has been confirmed.

Linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa announced he’ll attend the event in Indianapolis this spring via Twitter on Wednesday. The senior declared for the draft immediately following Penn State’s loss in the Outback Bowl, forgoing his extra year of eligibility.

Luketa stepped up in a number of ways for the Nittany Lions this season, moving down to play defensive end during the offseason to make up for a lack of depth at the position. He grew into a starting role at the spot while still starting and contributing at middle linebacker on numerous occasions.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native racked up a career-high four tackles for loss this season. He also made a highlight-reel play early on with a one-handed interception return for a touchdown against Ball State.

