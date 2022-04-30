After four rounds, Penn State’s first linebacker is off the boards.

Linebacker Brandon Smith was selected with the No. 120 pick in Round 4 by the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The junior was the first Penn State linebacker taken off the board and the fourth Nittany Lion taken in the draft.

Smith headed into Happy Valley as a 5-star prospect and the highest-ranked linebacker in the class of 2018, according to the 247sports composite.

Smith racked up 45 solo tackles, 81 total tackles and two sacks in his final season with the blue and white, which slotted him with the third-most solo tackles on the squad.

After three seasons, Smith decided to forgo his remaining years of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

At the NFL Combine, Smith ran a 4.52 40-yard dash, making him the fifth-fastest linebacker among the group that ran the 40 at the combine.

The Louisa, Virginia, native impressed scouts with his speed and his larger stature at 6-foot-3.5, and 244 pounds.

Now, Smith joins a Carolina team that finished the season 5-12 in the 2021-22 regular season.

