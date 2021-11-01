A Penn State linebacker has been recognized as one of the best in the country.

Brandon Smith is one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in the country.

The junior is one of four Big Ten players on the list, joining Wisconsin's Leo Chenal, Rutgers' Olakunle Fatukasi and Iowa's Jack Campbell.

Smith has 52 total tackles and two sacks through eight games in 2021, making a season-best 10 tackles in the win against Auburn.

