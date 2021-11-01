Penn State football vs. Illinois, Smith (12)

Linebacker Brandon Smith (12) covers Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski as he carries the ball during Penn State football's Homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

A Penn State linebacker has been recognized as one of the best in the country.

Brandon Smith is one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in the country.

The junior is one of four Big Ten players on the list, joining Wisconsin's Leo Chenal, Rutgers' Olakunle Fatukasi and Iowa's Jack Campbell.

Smith has 52 total tackles and two sacks through eight games in 2021, making a season-best 10 tackles in the win against Auburn.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.