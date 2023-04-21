Shortly after cornerback Storm Duck reportedly entered the transfer portal, another Penn State defender announced his departure from the program.

Linebacker Bobby Walchak announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on his Twitter account on Friday.

Being a part of Penn State football these last two seasons has been amazing. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for the memories I will miss you all. With that said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years Remaining of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/NHZJ45tlo5 — Bobby Walchak (@bobby_walchak) April 21, 2023

As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Walchak was on campus for two years but didn't see the field during his time in Happy Valley.

The Pottsville, Pennsylvania, native was not projected to be a key contributor for the Nittany Lions this season, and will likely look to find playing time elsewhere with three years of eligibility remaining.

