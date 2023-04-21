Penn State Blue and White game 2023

Shortly after cornerback Storm Duck reportedly entered the transfer portal, another Penn State defender announced his departure from the program.

Linebacker Bobby Walchak announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on his Twitter account on Friday.

As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Walchak was on campus for two years but didn't see the field during his time in Happy Valley.

The Pottsville, Pennsylvania, native was not projected to be a key contributor for the Nittany Lions this season, and will likely look to find playing time elsewhere with three years of eligibility remaining.

