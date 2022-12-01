Abdul Carter targeting hit

Linebacker Abdul Carter (11) stands over a Purdue player, during Penn State Footballs win against Purdue on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022 in West Lafayette Indiana.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State has had a number of impactful freshmen this season, but one is standing out above the rest on a national level.

Linebacker Abdul Carter was named one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Thursday.

Carter led the Nittany Lions with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks en route to a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media earlier this week.

Georgia's Malaki Starks, LSU's Harold Perkins Jr., North Carolina's Drake Maye and Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins are the other four finalists.

The winner of the award will be announced Dec. 29.

