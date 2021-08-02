There’s a new No. 1 in the class of 2022 recruiting rankings, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

With 2022’s No. 1-overall player Quinn Ewers deciding to forgo his senior year of high school and enroll early at Ohio State, Penn State has officially jumped the Buckeyes for the top spot in the country.

The Nittany Lions recently blazed through the month of July, stacking up 13 total commitments.

James Franklin’s 2022 class now has a total of 14 4-star commitments — the most of any school in the country.

Ohio State now moves down to No. 3 in the rankings, while Alabama trails Penn State as the No. 2 class.

