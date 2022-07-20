PSU Football vs. Michigan, Lee

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs with the ball and tries to get past Michigan defense the helmet stripe game against Michigan on Saturday Nov. 13. 2021 in University Park, Pa.  The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 21-17.

Another Penn State running back found himself on the Doak Walker watch list.

The Doak Walker Award announced Keyvone Lee is one of the running backs named to the 2022 watch list.

The Doak Walker Award is given to the best running back in college football every season and was awarded to Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III last season.

Lee is the only Nittany Lions rusher to be named on the list. Last season, Noah Cain, John Lovett and Lee were all on the list.

St. Petersburg, Florida, native was Penn State's leading rusher in 2021 with 530 yards and two touchdowns.

The only Nittany Lion to win the award was Larry Johnson in 2002.

