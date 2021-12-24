Penn State football lands Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley

Penn State got a present this Christmas Eve.

Former Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on the holiday. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Tinsley began his career at Hutchinson Community College for two seasons before spending the previous two campaigns with the Hilltoppers. He has one more year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound receiver was a major part of Western Kentucky’s historic 2021 offense, ranking third with 87 receptions, 1,402 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

