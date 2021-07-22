Penn State grabbed a major commitment Thursday from perhaps the top class of 2022 target for James Franklin and company.

Top-50 defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton announced his pledge to the Nittany Lions live on CBS Sports HQ. The coveted prospect picked Penn State over Alabama and Georgia, among others.

Dennis-Sutton, a lengthy 6-foot-5 prospect out of Owings Mills, Maryland, is now Penn State’s highest-rated commitment for the class of 2022. He’s currently slotted in as the No. 50 national prospect and No. 1 Maryland prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The pass rusher attends the McDonogh School, the alma mater of current Nittany Lions Curtis Jacobs, Will Knutsson, Dvon Ellies and PJ Mustipher.

Dennis-Sutton boosts the No. 2-ranked recruiting class for Franklin, which has seen a major surge in defensive commitments in the month of July.

