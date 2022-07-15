Penn State scored another in-state prospect and another high-priority linebacker Friday with a commitment from Ta’Mere Robinson for the class of 2023. His pledge comes one day after another highly touted linebacker, Tony Rojas, committed to the Nittany Lions.

The 4-star prospect announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions during a ceremony at Homewood Field in Pittsburgh, picking coach James Franklin and company over Miami and Virginia Tech. He’s listed as both a linebacker and an edge rusher on varying outlets.

Robinson is ranked as the third-best player in Pennsylvania and the No. 13 edge rusher in the country, according to 247sports.

He sits two spots behind top-ranked Pennsylvania prospect Jven Williams, who committed to Penn State in February.

Robinson officially visited Penn State on June 17, his last official visit before making his commitment. Virginia Tech may have posed the biggest threat to Penn State in this recruitment, with former Nittany Lion defensive coordinator Brent Pry — who now heads the Hokies program — playing a vital role, both at Penn State and Virginia Tech.

