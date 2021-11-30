Penn State football lands multiple players on Big Ten All-Conference defensive, special teams lists

Penn State landed 10 of its 11 defensive starters from the beginning of the season on All-Big Ten lists Tuesday.

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and safety Jaquan Brisker each landed on the first team, as voted by both the coaches and media.

All-@B1Gfootball Defensive Team as selected by the Coaches & Media: pic.twitter.com/JEqHtjnEEL — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2021

Linebacker Ellis Brooks and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6, each landed on the second team, as voted by the coaches. Mustipher and Brooks were both named honorable mentions by the media.

Linebacker Brandon Smith, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Ji’Ayir Brown each garnered third-team honors from the coaches, and all three were honorable mentions by the media.

Defensive end Jesse Luketa picked up a third-team nomination from the media and an honorable mention from the coaches.

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was an honorable mention by both the coaches and media, and linebacker Curtis Jacobs grabbed a media honorable mention to round out the group.

The Big Ten also released its special teams honors, and Penn State found a few members on the list.

Jordan Stout earned first-team marks by the coaches and media for his punting, while he got an honorable mention from the media for kicking.

All-@B1Gfootball Special Teams as selected by the Coaches & Media: pic.twitter.com/jWK7qOSHdX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2021

Jahan Dotson was the only other Penn Stater recognized, grabbing third-team honors as a return specialist from the coaches and an honorable mention from the media.

