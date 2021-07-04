Less than 24 hours after landing 3-star outside linebacker Keon Wylie, Penn State earned a commitment from another 2022 defensive prospect Sunday afternoon.

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Durant announced Sunday that he will make his way to Happy Valley in fall 2022 via Instagram live. He chose the Nittany Lions over schools such as Miami, UCF and Indiana.

With Durant being the first interior defensive lineman to join James Franklin’s 2022 group, he fills a major hole in the future of Penn State’s defense.

The No. 338-overall prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rating, becomes James Franklin’s eighth 4-star commitment for next year’s recruiting cycle.

