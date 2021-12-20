You are the owner of this article.
Penn State football lands commitment from 2023 3-star offensive lineman

Penn State football practice, Franklin

Head Coach James Franklin during the Penn State football team's practice at the Latsch Building on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 in University Park Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Already listed as the No. 3-overall recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports, Penn State’s 2023 class got bigger Monday morning, coming at a position of much-needed improvement.

Three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller announced his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions via Twitter, choosing the blue and white over schools such as Clemson, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, Miller brings size to the interior offensive line, becoming the second guard to commit to Penn State for 2023, joining 5-star Alex Birchmeier.

With his commitment, Miller becomes the third prospect from Virginia that has committed to the Nittany Lions’ 2023 class — good for more than half of the five player total.

