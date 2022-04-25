Penn State's secondary just added another playmaker to its future roster.

Three-star defensive back Conrad Hussey announced on Twitter he is committing to Penn State to start his collegiate career for the class of 2023.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native is ranked the No. 44 safety in the class of 2023 and the No. 85 player out of Florida, according to 247sports.

Hussey joins a Penn State 2023 class that now has six 3-stars to its name, making it the fourth-best overall class in the country.

