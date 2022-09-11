With a wave of chaos in the top 25, Penn State cracked the AP Poll for the first time this season.

The Nittany Lions ranked in at No. 22 after beating the Ohio 46-10 Saturday afternoon to advance to 2-0 in 2022.

The blue and white is the fourth Big Ten team in the rankings, with the highest being Ohio State at No. 3.

Penn State heads down to Alabama to take on Auburn for its third game of the season Saturday night.

