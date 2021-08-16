preseason poll graphic
After appearing on various preseason power rankings and gaining attention for national preseason awards, Penn State is officially ranked as one of the top teams in the nation heading into 2021.

The 2021 preseason AP Poll was released Monday, placing the Nittany Lions in the No. 19 spot.

Penn State began the 2020 season ranked eighth in the preseason poll before starting 0-5 and eventually falling outside of the top 25.

Alabama grabbed the top spot, and four other Big Ten teams were featured in the poll. Ohio State came in at No. 4, Wisconsin at No. 12, Indiana at No. 17 and Iowa at No. 18.

