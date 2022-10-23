Penn State has been rewarded for its dominant win over Minnesota on Saturday night in the White Out.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 13 in the rankings coming off of their 45-17 win over the Golden Gophers.

Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll, with Ohio State staying the No. 2 team in the nation and Michigan close behind at No. 4.

The Nittany Lions' next matchup will be against the Buckeyes at noon on Oct. 29 on FOX in a Happy Valley Stripe Out.

