There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan.

The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.

The blue and white is the third Big Ten team in the rankings, with the highest being Ohio State at No. 3.

Penn State hosts Northwestern on Saturday or its fifth game of the season, broadcast at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

