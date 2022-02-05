Penn State continues to bolster its offensive line of the future.

Four-star, 2023 offensive tackle Jven Williams announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

A native of Reading, Pennsylvania, Williams is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in-state and No. 96 overall, according to 247Sports.

Williams is now the fourth offensive lineman and eighth player overall Penn State has picked up for 2023, a recruiting class already ranked No. 4 nationally and first in the Big Ten.

