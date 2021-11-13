Penn State football laments missed opportunities, poor red-zone offense in loss to No. 6 Michigan

When Penn State took the field at Beaver Stadium Saturday, it had an opportunity in front of it.

When it left, it had missed it.

The Nittany Lions fell 21-17 to No. 6 Michigan, racking up yet another close loss for James Franklin and company. In 2021, the blue and white has gone 0-3 against top-10 teams, losing by a combined total of 16 points.

No effort is ever perfect, but the Nittany Lion defense once again held up its end of the bargain for much of the afternoon. Despite a long touchdown to put the Wolverines ahead late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Cade McNamara and his unit were largely bottled up.

“I thought, defensively, we did enough to give us a chance to win the game,” Franklin said. “We really limited points and limited explosive plays.”

On the other hand, the Penn State offense was not quite as effective.

The Nittany Lions outgained Michigan for most of the game and ended close in total yards, racking up 332 to the Wolverines’ 361.

However, Franklin’s offensive group took the ball into opposing territory or the red zone on six drives but had just one touchdown to show for it.

“On offense, we were able to move the ball, but [there were] obviously too many situations where we had to settle for field goals in the red zone,” Franklin said. “We gotta find a way to score more touchdowns.

“In 2021, you gotta be able to score touchdowns.”

Penn State reached the red zone on four drives, and it settled for field goals on two of them.

In the first quarter, the Nittany Lions orchestrated a 13-play, nearly five-minute-long drive down to the Michigan nine-yard line. When faced with a fourth-and-2 situation, Franklin trotted the field goal unit out instead of keeping the offense on.

He didn’t kick the field goal, though.

Jordan Stout received a lateral from holder Rafael Checa, lost 18 yards on the rush and fumbled the football.

Penn State left its long drive with a disaster, a momentum swing and no points to show for its hard work.

“I'd make the call again,” Franklin said.

Whether it was a bad play call or just poor execution, it didn’t work, and Franklin recognized the lack of offensive proficiency his team had in the red zone Saturday.

In the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie the game, and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie made a game-breaking play to strip McNamara.

Penn State sat with a first down on the Michigan 16-yard line and walked away with yet another field goal.

“We moved the ball down to the red zone, got a turnover in the red zone,” Franklin said. “We got to be able to score touchdowns. I'm not telling you anything you don't know, but you got to score touchdowns against a really good team at home.”

The blue and white took the lead with the field goal, but it was quickly negated by Erick All’s long touchdown, and Penn State was once again searching for a miracle.

Wide receiver Parker Washington set up an earlier drive just outside the red zone for Penn State with a 44-yard completion late in the second half. Once again, a field goal was all Penn State put on the board.

Washington said he doesn’t necessarily consider it a disappointment to fail to get six points on those drives, but the team knows it needs to step up in similar situations.

“No doubt, it's definitely important. We try to work on that each week,” Washington said. “We're still taking steps, we just gotta continue to execute more. I feel like we'll see more of that in the future.”

On a couple of occasions, Penn State had drives killed by dropped passes and missed assignments.

Running back John Lovett had a pair of dropped passes that would have resulted in solid gains, and some incompletions threw the Nittany Lions off track.

On a day when the running game looked the best it had all season, Penn State still found itself off schedule on numerous occasions in the second half, which hurt its ability to finish off drives.

“It's really important. We talk about it a lot. If you stay on schedule, then you can run the plays you want to run,” tight end Tyler Warren said. “If you get into certain situations, you might have to change something up, so it's very important.”

Running back Keyvone Lee, who gained a season-high 88 yards on the ground for Penn State, acknowledged there were plenty of missed chances to score, and it’ll be a point of emphasis moving forward for the blue and white.

“Oh yeah, of course. There was a lot left. We're gonna learn,” Lee said. “We're just gonna have to go watch film and see what we did wrong and correct it, just fix it as a team.”

