After both put on breakout performances in 2020, Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington have taken a firm hold on the top two wide receiver spots for Penn State.

The spots behind them on the depth chart are a bit less clear, though.

According to position coach Taylor Stubblefield and sophomore Washington, there’s plenty of hard-working and talented players in the room to mix in every offensive series.

Aside from Dotson and Washington, Penn State returns a receiver from 2020 who appeared in all nine games with five starts in KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Stubblefield said a point of emphasis this offseason hasn’t just been the physical aspects of Lambert-Smith’s game, but he’s grown mentally on his way to a breakout sophomore year.

“He has grown,” Stubblefield said. “He's had some moments this fall camp where he's done a tremendous job of having that light come on and say, ‘I might not have executed the way I need to execute. I'm not gonna let that get me down.’”

Experience takes a new form in Daniel George and Cam Sullivan-Brown — two veterans who made strides in the offseason for their personal skill sets — but also provided leadership among many underclassmen.

George, who made two starts and nine appearances last season, has been challenged to take care of “the little things” on and off the gridiron, according to Stubblefield, and has succeeded ahead of his redshirt junior campaign.

“He is extremely talented,” Stubblefield said. “He's one of the strongest dudes on the team. We challenged him just to take care of the little things in all aspects of his game — in all aspects of his life — because the little things lead to big things in a positive way. This summer, he's done some of those things. He's been challenged.”

Sullivan-Brown saw action in eight games during 2020, but the redshirt senior possesses the most experience out of all the wide receivers, making him a role model and coach for players who haven’t been around the program as long.

“It’s a great relationship,” Washington said. “He’s one of the vets in our room. He has a positive attitude every day. He’s always coaching and helping the younger guys, including me and Jahan. He’s just great to have in the room.”

Stubblefield gained “tremendous respect” for Sullivan-Brown through his two years of coaching at Penn State because of his consistency and work ethic.

And while the veteran wideout didn’t have a large impact for Penn State in 2020, Stubblefield is certain “CSB” will contribute heavily on and off the field in the 2021 campaign.

“Sometimes it feels like CSB is older than I am,” Stubblefield said. “He's been here for a long time. He's been through a lot. What he does is he provides some consistency. He's a player that when he's out there and he's working, he'll work hard, he'll do what he's supposed to do.

“I do believe that he's going to have some very big plays this season, whether it's going to be moving the chains on the third down or getting in the endzone.”

In an offseason filled with players training at new positions, junior Marquis Wilson has spent time training with Stubblefield’s group in addition to his cardinal positions on defense and special teams.

Both Stubblefield and Washington said they enjoy watching Wilson develop and showcase his athleticism all over the field, making sure he’s ready to step into any position for the blue and white.

“He's a unique player,” Stubblefield said. “He's somebody that can provide value to the defense, offense and special teams. He's trying to stay in terms of any role that we put him in. In all three phases, he's trying to make sure that he's ready no matter what the situation is.”

For someone like Washington who practices with and against Wilson depending on where he lines up, he said it’s a treat to watch the utility knife work.

“It’s great to see him come over and make plays,” Washington said. “You get to see his talents a lot. He’s a great guy to work with the defense and offense. It’s exciting to see him make those plays.”

Stubblefield said a pair of redshirt freshmen in Malick Meiga and Jaden Dottin have also progressed positively in the offseason.

Hailing from Canada, Meiga has to learn and get used to roles associated with American football, which has been challenging yet rewarding as he moves towards earning his first minutes at the collegiate level.

“He's made huge strides in his game and just his knowledge of the game because you can only imagine the rule changes that he's had to learn when coming to play American football,” Stubblefield said.

He continued on to rave about Dottin’s talent and confidence for his age and experience level — something the second-year position coach believes will be crucial in Dotton’s fight for playing time in 2021.

“He's somebody that is talented,” Stubblefield said. “We’ve got to get him out there and playing and getting some reps. I know that his confidence goes up quite a bit too when he's going against our defensive backs and making plays one on ones because he has that ability to do those things.”

Elsewhere on the depth chart, a pair of names could be aiming to replicate the standout true freshman campaign Washington put on in 2020.

Liam Clifford and Harrison Wallace joined the program this offseason, and Washington said both have excelled under Stubblefield’s tutelage thus far

“Not too long ago, I was in their same shoes,” Washington said. “Coming in, it’s a huge adjustment from high school to college ball. In the meeting room, [Stubblefield’s] pushing them to understand — even in depth — better than our veteran guys know it. Just pushing them to that next step in their development is really the key thing he does.”

Stubblefield emphasized the true freshmen, and any receiver for that matter, will have the chance to make an impact this season, but “you’ve gotta bring it.”

However, he’s satisfied with the growth he’s seen from Clifford and Wallace thus far, something he hopes will continue once games begin.

“Both of them are having a really good camp,” Stubblefield said. “They're getting a lot of snaps. They're improving every day, so I'm excited to see their growth throughout fall camp and throughout the season.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE