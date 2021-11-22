Penn State football kicking specialist Jordan Stout picks up 4th Big Ten weekly honor

Penn State kicking specialist Jordan Stout continues to receive recognition from the Big Ten for his special teams play.

Stout was name the Big Ten Special Team Player of the Week on Monday for the fourth time this season after his dominant punting performance against Rutgers last weekend.

Week 12's Special Teams Player of the Week: Jordan Stout of @PennStateFball ◽ Punted 8 times for 343 yards and landed 4 inside the 10-yard line and 6 inside the 20-yard line in PSU's 28-0 win over RU◽ Dropped punts at RU's 3, 3, 8 and 9🗞️ https://t.co/2Uvu632oPm pic.twitter.com/hszYVCUo1k — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 22, 2021

The Cedar Bluff, Virginia, native pinned the Scarlet Knights inside the 10-yard line five times, with six of his eight punts falling inside the 20. He had a 42.9-yard-per-punt average against the Scarlet Knights with two punts of 50+ yards.

Stout ranks second in the conference in average yards per punt at 46.47 yards which also ranks ninth in the nation.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Let’s Be Frank | Christian Veilleux gives Penn State football the best chance to beat Michigan State Let’s be frank, James Franklin has a very important decision to make before facing Michigan State next Saturday in the 2021 regular season finale following Penn State’s 28-0 victory over Rutgers.