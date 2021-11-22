You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Penn State football kicking specialist Jordan Stout picks up 4th Big Ten weekly honor

Penn State football spring practice, Stout (Friday)

Kicker/punter Jordan Stout (98) runs around the field high-fiving fans after the spring practice game on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State kicking specialist Jordan Stout continues to receive recognition from the Big Ten for his special teams play.

Stout was name the Big Ten Special Team Player of the Week on Monday for the fourth time this season after his dominant punting performance against Rutgers last weekend.

The Cedar Bluff, Virginia, native pinned the Scarlet Knights inside the 10-yard line five times, with six of his eight punts falling inside the 20. He had a 42.9-yard-per-punt average against the Scarlet Knights with two punts of 50+ yards.

Stout ranks second in the conference in average yards per punt at 46.47 yards which also ranks ninth in the nation.

