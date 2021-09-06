Penn State kicker/punter Jordan Stout received heavy recognition from the Big Ten Monday morning.

Stout was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after his dominant punting performance in Penn State's 16-10 win over Wisconsin.

Stout averaged just over 53 yards per punt on Saturday, which included a 76-yard bomb in the second half against the Badgers. The 76-yarder was the third-longest punt in Nittany Lion history.

While his punting and kickoff skills were impressive to watch, he missed two critical field goals and left four points on the table for the blue and white. He went 1-for-2 on field goals and extra points.

It's the first Special Teams Player of the Week nomination in Stout's career, and he's the first Penn State player to win it since Jahan Dotson took it home late in the 2020 season.

