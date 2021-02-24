Penn State has another player entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, this time from its special teams unit.

Former Nittany Lion kicker Anthony DaSilva announced via Twitter Wednesday that he is moving on from University Park.

DaSilva saw no game action in his two years with the Nittany Lions after graduating from Bethlehem Catholic High School. Kickers Jake Pinegar and Jordan Stout handled the majority of the team's kicking duties.

The walk-on thanked James Franklin and the rest of his coaches and teammates as he is now looking for an opportunity to play elsewhere.

