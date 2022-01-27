Penn State reserve kicker Vlad Hilling announced on Thursday that his time as a student-athlete is done, but he’s not leaving the program quite yet.

Hilling said via Twitter that he accepted an internship position from new Assistant Athletic Director for Performance Enhancement Chuck Losey III and will serve on the Penn State football performance enhancement staff.

The Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, native is set to graduate this spring after taking a redshirt season during his freshman year, and he will forgo his two extra years of eligibility.

Hilling didn't make any game appearances during his time in Happy Valley.

