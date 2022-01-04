Penn State’s All-American punter has decided his plans for the future.

Jordan Stout announced Tuesday he will not return for another season with the Nittany Lions.

Stout, who also played kicker in Happy Valley, had an outstanding 2021 campaign, leading to a first-team All Big-Ten honor, a spot on the AP All-American second-team and the honor of Big Ten Punter of The Year.

He was one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award — annually given to the nation’s top punter.

