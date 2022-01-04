Penn State’s All-American punter has decided his plans for the future.
Jordan Stout announced Tuesday he will not return for another season with the Nittany Lions.
Thank you 💙 pic.twitter.com/dVBB65roZF— Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) January 4, 2022
Stout, who also played kicker in Happy Valley, had an outstanding 2021 campaign, leading to a first-team All Big-Ten honor, a spot on the AP All-American second-team and the honor of Big Ten Punter of The Year.
He was one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award — annually given to the nation’s top punter.
