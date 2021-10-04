Penn State football vs. Indiana, Jordan Stout

Jordan Stout (98) kicks a field-goal during Penn State football's Stripe Out game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The Nittany Lions shutout the Hoosiers 24-0.

Jordan Stout's strong performances continue to earn him weekly recognition.

The kicker/punter was named the Big Ten's Co-Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Minnesota punter Mark Crawford.

Stout kicked a 50-yard field goal and punted for 278 yards on Saturday against Indiana. Four of his punts pinned Indiana inside the 20-yard line.

It's the redshirt senior's second Big Ten weekly honor, as he was named Special Teams Player of the Week following Penn State's Week 1 victory over Wisconsin.

