Jordan Stout's strong performances continue to earn him weekly recognition.

The kicker/punter was named the Big Ten's Co-Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Minnesota punter Mark Crawford.

Stout kicked a 50-yard field goal and punted for 278 yards on Saturday against Indiana. Four of his punts pinned Indiana inside the 20-yard line.

It's the redshirt senior's second Big Ten weekly honor, as he was named Special Teams Player of the Week following Penn State's Week 1 victory over Wisconsin.

