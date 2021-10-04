Jordan Stout's strong performances continue to earn him weekly recognition.
The kicker/punter was named the Big Ten's Co-Special Teams Player of the Week alongside Minnesota punter Mark Crawford.
𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝟓'𝐬 𝐂𝐨-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤: Jordan Stout of @PennStateFball #B1GFootball | #WeAre🗞️ https://t.co/OyVhhPm4OG pic.twitter.com/aqoT6VBFtF— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 4, 2021
Stout kicked a 50-yard field goal and punted for 278 yards on Saturday against Indiana. Four of his punts pinned Indiana inside the 20-yard line.
It's the redshirt senior's second Big Ten weekly honor, as he was named Special Teams Player of the Week following Penn State's Week 1 victory over Wisconsin.
