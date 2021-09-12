Following his performance against Ball State Saturday, Penn State kicker/punter Jordan Stout had his name put in elite company.

Stout was nominated to the Ray Guy Award watch list Sunday, given annually to the best punter in college football.

Congrats to Jordan Stout of Penn State! He is officially nominated to our 2021 watch list!__@pennstatefootball @JordanStout92 @JordanStout98__#RayGuyAward pic.twitter.com/OhWF3AgdO2 — Ray Guy Award (@RayGuyAward) September 12, 2021

Widely known for his booming kickoffs, Stout transitioned to an all around special-teams utility man last season and has continued that role this year.

He picked up a Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week nod following Penn State’s win over Wisconsin.

