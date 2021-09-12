Ball State football game

Penn State kicker Rafael Checa (90) and long snapper Chris Toll (91) congratulate kicker Jordan Stout (98) after his successful completion of an extra point kick following a Penn State touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Ball State 44-13.

Following his performance against Ball State Saturday, Penn State kicker/punter Jordan Stout had his name put in elite company.

Stout was nominated to the Ray Guy Award watch list Sunday, given annually to the best punter in college football.

Widely known for his booming kickoffs, Stout transitioned to an all around special-teams utility man last season and has continued that role this year.

He picked up a Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week nod following Penn State’s win over Wisconsin.

