Among plenty of storylines surrounding Penn State this week, the team has moved into the top 10 in the latest AP Poll, it’s White Out week and James Franklin is a part of yet another job rumor at USC.

But while the USC whispers were addressed, Franklin kept it short and sweet, saying his focus is on Auburn and that “he can't stand any form of distraction.”

Speculation will continue to swirl, but the eighth-year Nittany Lion head coach will need to dial in on a talented Auburn team.

He presented the challenges his program faces against the No. 22 team in the country on Tuesday, saying its experience and skills are among the best in the business.

“You're talking about 16 returning starters on [Auburn],” Franklin said. “Talented club, what you’d expect to see when you turn on an SEC football team.”

Franklin also got into details regarding some of the Tigers’ offensive personnel, which is averaging the second-most points in the country two weeks into the season.

He said Auburn’s pair of running backs in Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter and wide receiver Shedrick Jackson are among some of the top names to watch in the potent offensive attack his team will face this week.

Tiger quarterback Bo Nix got some love, too, as Franklin said he’s been “impressed” by Nix.

Franklin’s praise for some of Auburn’s players didn’t stop there, as he was sure to recognize that despite the Tigers’ offensive explosion as of late, the defense has also stepped up and played a clean two games.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Recapping Penn State football’s last 2 matchups with Auburn It’s been a decade since a nonconference opponent stepped foot in Beaver Stadium for a White…

“I have some history with [defensive coordinator] Derek Mason. Derek is one of the most respected defensive coordinators in all of college football,” Franklin said of the former Vanderbilt head coach.

Franklin then went on to highlight some of the top names on the defensive side of the ball for Auburn, including someone who the Nittany Lions missed out on as a recruit.

“Guys that we've been impressed with on tape are Owen Pappoe, a young man who we recruited out of high school, he really jumps off the tape and flashes to you,” Franklin said. “The other linebacker is Zakoby McClain and then defensive end Derick Hall and corner Roger McCreary. Those are the guys that jump out and back it up from a statistical standpoint.”

While the head coach recognizes that this is a matchup that will test the limits of his team, that message has trickled down to the players, too.

Sophomore wide receiver Parker Washington said he’s taken note of the Tigers’ defensive backfield this week, and they’re a talented group that can cause problems for the opposition.

“I know that they are a physical group,” Washington said. “I know they're gonna play fast and just like every other team, they're gonna want to win just like us. So I know it’ll be a tough game. We’ve just got to execute and be as sharp as possible.”

Despite the gaudy 58 points per game Auburn has been able to put up over its first two contests, Nittany Lion safety Jonathan Sutherland said the mentality shouldn’t change from what the Nittany Lions have done in their own pair of dominant defensive performances.

Considering Brent Pry’s defense has allowed just 11.5 points per game in its first two, that’s probably a fair assessment.

“Our expectations remain the same throughout each week because the standard is the standard,” Sutherland said. “We have a standard here, and it doesn't matter who we're playing. We're gonna take the same approach each week, so we know we've got a talented Auburn team coming up. But regardless, our standard is gonna remain the same.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE