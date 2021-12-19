Penn State football keeping same mentality before facing 2nd SEC opponent of the season in Outback Bowl

Penn State has the opportunity to defeat two SEC schools in the same season for the first time in program history if it snags a win against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Having defeated Auburn in September, one the conference’s most historically dominant programs, how are the Nittany Lions planning to attack the No. 22-ranked Razorbacks on New Year’s Day?

For wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the preparation remains the same as any other game, but playing Auburn earlier in the season provided a fruitful experience.

“Playing Auburn was definitely a good challenge of playing the first SEC school,” Lambert-Smith said. “But going out here for Arkansas, we’re doing the same thing, [same] game plan.”

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs also doesn’t seem to believe the strength of his foe affects his or teammate’s preparation leading to kickoff, even when facing a ranked opponent from a conference with two playoff teams.

“I don’t really put extra titles on games,” Jacobs said on Friday. “If you line anybody up, I'm gonna give it my all. If we were playing Ball State next week, I'm going 100%.”

While there’s likely a heavy difference between Ball State and Arkansas, Jacobs broke down his mindset ahead of any matchup.

“I feel like for me personally, if you need extra motivation for a game, you shouldn’t be playing,” Jacobs said. “I don’t play for the fans, I don’t play for any of that. I play because I want to win. I’m a competitor.”

Just under a month ago, Arkansas came a touchdown short of defeating then-No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

While Jacobs’ mentality may remain the same, the Razorbacks are no Ball State, having competed against some of the best teams in the country year in and year out.

At 8-4, Arkansas has a chance to finish a season with over eight wins for the first time in a decade.

The Razorbacks are a competitive opponent, and safety Keaton Ellis is aware.

“They’re a good group, solid group,” Ellis said. “They have a lot of great athletes and versatility on offense.”

Even without All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks — who opted out of the bowl game and declared for the 2022 NFL Draft — Arkansas remains a sneaky offensive threat.

Led by quarterback KJ Jefferson, who is as consistent as it comes in the pocket while defining himself as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the country, the Razorbacks’ offense is not to be slept on.

While many of Penn State’s players say the preparation doesn’t change depending on the opponent, safety Ji’Ayir Brown said there are some major differences between preparing for a regular season game and a bowl game.

“You have more time to prepare, you have more time to watch film,” Brown said. “Bowl games are a lot different. We [usually] have a few days to prepare, whereas we have about 20 days to prepare for [Arkansas].”

Another difference is that Brown is using the bowl game to set the standard for next season instead of putting a finish to 2021.

“We want to go into the bowl game and provide an example of what next season's gonna be like,” Brown said. “What better way to go out than going into the game and getting a win? When you start your season off like that, I know that's gonna launch us right into the year 2022.”

