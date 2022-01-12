A major piece is looking to move on from Penn State.

Junior running back Noah Cain has officially entered the transfer portal, he announced via his Twitter on Thursday.

Cain struggled to find his footing in 2021 after a season-ending injury cut his 2020 campaign short in Week 1. He rushed for just 322 yards and four touchdowns this year on an average of 3.2 yards per carry.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was largely expected to be a breakout candidate in his return from injury, especially after a couple of strong showings as a true freshman. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in his first season, going for 100+ yards on two occasions.

Cain is leaving a crowded and struggling running back room at Penn State, where Keyvone Lee found a starting role among a number of backs that had significant experience in their careers, including Cain and graduate transfer John Lovett.

He was a highly touted 4-star prospect out of IMG Academy in 2019, picking Penn State over Auburn, Georgia and LSU, among others.